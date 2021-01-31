Brian W. Adams Sells 12,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.72.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRHC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after buying an additional 158,605 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 115,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 86,490 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 32,584 shares during the period.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.