Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Up 9%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shot up 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.40. 180,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 219,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

