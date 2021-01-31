Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 5.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $88,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $450.50. 2,207,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,167. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $470.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

