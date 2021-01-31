Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,509,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $450.50 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $470.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.