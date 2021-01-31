Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report earnings per share of $3.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.46 and the lowest is $2.83. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $6.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.83. 14,692,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,927,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average is $268.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.1% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.