Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce sales of $3.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.95 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $12.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $15.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.74.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.60. 2,596,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,533. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $152.78.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

