Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce sales of $37.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $44.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $66.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $145.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $152.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $249.11 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $284.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

In other news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

