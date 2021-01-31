Brokerages Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.11. InterDigital reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 2,239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 720,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 689,256 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 487,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 126,763 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 479,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,209. InterDigital has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

