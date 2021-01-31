Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.67 Million

Analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report $544.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $556.00 million. MRC Global posted sales of $766.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.89 million.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 285,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 156,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. 777,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,693. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $568.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

