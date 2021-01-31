Brokerages Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.18). Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENX remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 640,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,967. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

