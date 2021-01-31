Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to post $21.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $257.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $167.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $176.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $875.06 million, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 502,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

