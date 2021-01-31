Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.37. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.68. 493,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,768. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.32. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $516.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $2,062,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

