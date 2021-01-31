Brokerages Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in IVERIC bio by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

