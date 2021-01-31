Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to Post $0.96 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.62 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,180. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $320.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Roel C. Campos bought 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,061.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roel C. Campos bought 1,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,850.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

