Brokerages Set Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Target Price at GBX 643

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 643 ($8.40).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDEV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In related news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total value of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Shares of BDEV stock traded down GBX 25.20 ($0.33) on Friday, hitting GBX 638.80 ($8.35). The company had a trading volume of 5,059,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,806. The firm has a market cap of £6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 672.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 572.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Barratt Developments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80).

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

