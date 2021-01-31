Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) PT at $18.50

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CAGDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of CAGDF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 34,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

