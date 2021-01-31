Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) PT at $14.55

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 7,532,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,684. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

