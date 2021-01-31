Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Target Price at $17.15

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of IGT stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.11. 1,806,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

