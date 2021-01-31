Brokerages Set Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT at $9.25

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NDLS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. 336,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,785. The stock has a market cap of $375.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.31 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,006,022 shares of company stock worth $7,548,304 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

