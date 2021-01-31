Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) PT at $30.00

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

