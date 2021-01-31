Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.45) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

