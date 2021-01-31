Brokers Offer Predictions for Brown & Brown, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

