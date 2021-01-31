Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $101.17 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

