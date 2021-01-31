Brokers Set Expectations for Amphenol Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.82.

Shares of APH stock opened at $124.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $137.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.