Brooks Automation (BRKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Brooks Automation to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brooks Automation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

