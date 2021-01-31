Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $965.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Brunswick stock opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 534,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50,106 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

