BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Raised to $12.75

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $12.50 to $12.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BSRTF stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

