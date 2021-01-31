Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$12.75

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.75. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$13.35. The stock has a market cap of C$233.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.09.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

