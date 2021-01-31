BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 251 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,887,000 after acquiring an additional 427,229 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,560,000 after acquiring an additional 300,081 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock opened at $509.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $484.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

