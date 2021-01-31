BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth $51,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL opened at $107.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

