BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $921,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

