BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 147 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 7,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $425.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $459.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.29. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.