BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HON opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders purchased 410,951 shares of company stock worth $1,670,542 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

