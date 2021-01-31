BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $8.38 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

