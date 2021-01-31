BTC Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,528 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after buying an additional 1,530,593 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after buying an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after buying an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after buying an additional 372,069 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

