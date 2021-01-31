BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,058 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $519.59 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

