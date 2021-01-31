BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 701 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.31. 9,805,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The company has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

