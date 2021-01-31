Bull Street Advisors LLC Buys 195 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.