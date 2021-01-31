Bull Street Advisors LLC Buys 6,607 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 177,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 129,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

