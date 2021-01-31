Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after buying an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,366,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,371,000 after buying an additional 322,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 435,131 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.84. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $178.30.

About Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

