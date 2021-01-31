Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 403.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

