Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 2.1% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 40.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,021.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

