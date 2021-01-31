Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.0% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

