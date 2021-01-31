Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bull Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $202.34.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

