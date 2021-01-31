Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 87,340 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,340 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Purple Innovation worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 199.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,554,000 after buying an additional 3,334,630 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 233,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 398,387 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $34.04 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,248 shares of company stock worth $2,521,442 in the last three months. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

