Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Celsius worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Celsius by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

CELH stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 762.97 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Read More: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.