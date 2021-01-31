Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.31 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,497 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $201.51 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $229.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total transaction of $1,012,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,288.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,187 shares of company stock worth $20,696,882 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

