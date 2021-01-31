Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 18,708 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,708 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,731,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $7,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,035.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

