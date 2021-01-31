Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. Camden National has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $560.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Camden National by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Camden National by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Camden National by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Camden National by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

