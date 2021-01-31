Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$142.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$152.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$147.20.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$129.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$140.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total transaction of C$424,106.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,207,191.07. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total transaction of C$27,032,849.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,193,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,950,462,304.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,111,280 shares of company stock worth $159,943,371.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

